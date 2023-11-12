CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 67.1% from the October 15th total of 951,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 839,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at CoreCivic

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,215.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,696.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,215.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $236,250. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CoreCivic

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXW. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CXW shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on CoreCivic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CoreCivic Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. CoreCivic has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $14.44. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $483.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.75 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 3.49%. On average, analysts forecast that CoreCivic will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

