Short Interest in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Decreases By 42.9%

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the October 15th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

GigaMedia stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.24% of GigaMedia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

