Short Interest in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Decreases By 26.6%

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the October 15th total of 130,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woori Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WF. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 209.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Woori Financial Group by 72.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Woori Financial Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Woori Financial Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Woori Financial Group stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.20. Woori Financial Group has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $33.09.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The bank reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Woori Financial Group will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.