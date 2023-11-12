Short Interest in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Drops By 26.7%

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,100 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the October 15th total of 253,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 305.7% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 20,609,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 15,529,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 589.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,665,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,838 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $159,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.71. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $20.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.44% and a negative return on equity of 90.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.