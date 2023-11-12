Short Interest in Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Drops By 42.5%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the October 15th total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.1 days.

OTCMKTS DGEAF opened at $39.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.33. Diageo has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $47.47.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

