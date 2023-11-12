Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Short Interest Update

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the October 15th total of 272,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:FET opened at $22.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $33.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 3,606.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

