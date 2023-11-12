Sheets Smith Wealth Management Invests $4.22 Million in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 739.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,545,000 after purchasing an additional 960,833 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,792,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 932,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,653,000 after purchasing an additional 269,881 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 312,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,098,000 after purchasing an additional 219,286 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,379,000 after acquiring an additional 181,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.63.

Shares of GWW opened at $792.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $711.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $715.72. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $534.01 and a 52 week high of $811.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

