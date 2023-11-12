Sheets Smith Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,002 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,405.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,359.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,318.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $505.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,512.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at $112,058,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,625.00.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

