Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 263,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,259 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $13,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $52.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.29. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $54.38.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

