Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Holdings Raised by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $75.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.06 and a 200-day moving average of $75.48. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2147 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.