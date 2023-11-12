The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Trimmed by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,556 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 1.0% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in TJX Companies by 98,557.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,977,000 after buying an additional 16,718,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,331,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $91.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $93.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.33.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

