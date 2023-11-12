Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty comprises about 1.3% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $954,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,898 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 260.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,404,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $661,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,560 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $389.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.93. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.35.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

