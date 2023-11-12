Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stake Reduced by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,520 shares during the period. Copart comprises approximately 2.2% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $14,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Copart by 83,893.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,599,410,000 after acquiring an additional 72,267,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,505,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,005,000 after purchasing an additional 132,852 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,296,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,646,000 after buying an additional 197,609 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,913,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,382,000 after acquiring an additional 172,891 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Price Performance

Copart stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average is $46.08. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $48.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $997.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Argus initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

