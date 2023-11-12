Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,516 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,516 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HGV. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth about $1,346,044,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,794,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,398 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,810,000 after buying an additional 1,162,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $41,554,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 58.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,473,000 after acquiring an additional 995,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $51.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HGV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Featured Stories

