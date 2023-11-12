Winslow Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,557 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,438 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.25.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $196.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.39. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $168.52 and a twelve month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

