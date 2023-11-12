30,514 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Acquired by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,136,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Eaton by 11.9% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 33,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 11.3% in the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Eaton by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 337,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,905,000 after acquiring an additional 18,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 12.9% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $23,512,560 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ETN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN opened at $221.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $88.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $150.86 and a 12-month high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

