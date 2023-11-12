Winslow Asset Management Inc. Purchases 21,887 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,887 shares during the quarter. Verra Mobility accounts for about 1.6% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Verra Mobility worth $7,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 73.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 107.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $75,000.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 37,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $723,109.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,906 shares in the company, valued at $534,120.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.00. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $209.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.59 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRRM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.