Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,081 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech accounts for 3.5% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Tetra Tech worth $16,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 98,060.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,398,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,777,000 after purchasing an additional 61,906 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,027,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,798,000 after purchasing an additional 305,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,585,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 945,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,804,000 after purchasing an additional 133,793 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $154.44 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.19 and a 1 year high of $173.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

