The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Holdings Raised by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies makes up approximately 2.0% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,679,000 after acquiring an additional 674,497 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,342,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,590,000 after buying an additional 33,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.48.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $114.75 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $283.62. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.40.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

