AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,851 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.64% of AutoZone worth $288,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,692,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,702.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,547.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,522.87. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $40.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,006.00 to $2,863.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,793.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AZO

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.