PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) is Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Winslow Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 333,669 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,054 shares during the period. PulteGroup comprises approximately 5.6% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $25,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 11.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 26.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM opened at $82.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $86.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.46. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

