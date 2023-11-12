California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 48,836 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,836 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Linde were worth $350,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,143,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Linde by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 433,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,155,000 after purchasing an additional 21,794 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its position in Linde by 1.7% during the second quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 222,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Linde by 56.9% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 570,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,448,000 after purchasing an additional 207,016 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 309.3% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.50.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $399.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $379.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $193.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $302.17 and a 1 year high of $400.37.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

