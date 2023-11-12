Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,699 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.53% of AON worth $370,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of AON by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Up 0.7 %

AON stock opened at $334.04 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $280.89 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on AON

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.