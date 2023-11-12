California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 544,855 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,454,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544,855 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 0.7% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $801,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 703.2% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $147.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

