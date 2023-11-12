Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,621,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,983 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.41% of Mondelez International worth $410,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $69.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $94.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.