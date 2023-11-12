California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034,147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,486 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.8% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Broadcom worth $897,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,493,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,844,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,146,692,000 after acquiring an additional 499,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,670,149,000 after acquiring an additional 794,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,001,948,000 after acquiring an additional 375,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Broadcom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after acquiring an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Broadcom stock opened at $957.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $858.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $826.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $395.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $502.00 and a twelve month high of $958.95.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

