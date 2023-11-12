California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 83,724 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,487,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83,724 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $431,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1,459.9% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.5% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.77.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $171.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.39 and its 200 day moving average is $162.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

