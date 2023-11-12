Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Buys New Stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 496.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 42,322 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,316,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 120,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth $55,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CYH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wayne T. Smith bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,107,901 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,671.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.85 million, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.83. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Stories

