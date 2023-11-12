TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $34,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 20.2% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.04.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $147.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $153.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Further Reading

