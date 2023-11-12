Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lowered its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 93.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,189 shares during the quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry acquired 50,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 9,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.47 per share, with a total value of $1,092,401.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 246,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,038,652.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Barry purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 85,204 shares of company stock valued at $7,034,757 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $79.45 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $159.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

