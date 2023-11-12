Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 50,735 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $63,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 81,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,101,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,604,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 667,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,105,000 after purchasing an additional 27,268 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.4 %

MU opened at $75.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day moving average is $67.03. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $76.10.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MU

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,325,699.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $39,325,699.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,013 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.