Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Buys Shares of 70,000 Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the second quarter worth $40,085,000. Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 38,540 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 10.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on STVN. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Stevanato Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stevanato Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stevanato Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of €32.67 ($35.13).

Stevanato Group Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of STVN opened at €28.61 ($30.76) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €30.00 and its 200 day moving average is €30.25. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 12-month low of €13.71 ($14.74) and a 12-month high of €36.30 ($39.03). The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Stevanato Group Profile

(Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.