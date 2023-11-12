Rhumbline Advisers Sells 428 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $92,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $992.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $859.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $849.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $598.00 and a fifty-two week high of $996.25.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $35.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total value of $2,561,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 547 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.66, for a total value of $482,815.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,990,552.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total value of $2,561,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,442 shares of company stock worth $33,770,866 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $997.54.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

