Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Invests $3.04 Million in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Catalent by 84.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John J. Greisch bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.24 per share, with a total value of $1,055,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Catalent news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $36,479.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,678.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Greisch bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,553 shares of company stock valued at $158,329. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Catalent to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.27.

Catalent Stock Performance

CTLT stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $74.49.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Catalent had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

