TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169,778 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $22,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $218.99 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $312.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.12.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

