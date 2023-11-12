Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of MSCI worth $74,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,789,834,000 after buying an additional 194,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,510,000 after buying an additional 35,746 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of MSCI by 16.3% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,390,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,613,000 after buying an additional 194,606 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MSCI by 32.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,432,000 after purchasing an additional 311,370 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in MSCI by 26.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,620,000 after purchasing an additional 251,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $514.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $511.16 and its 200 day moving average is $501.44. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $450.00 and a twelve month high of $572.50.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.00%.

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $650.00 to $554.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $532.00 to $526.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $554.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $563.86.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

