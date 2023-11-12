Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,288,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,561 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of Aflac worth $89,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,205 shares of company stock worth $11,425,157 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $81.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.89. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $82.71.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

