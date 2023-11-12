Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,438 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.8% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.20.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $214.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.28. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,912,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

