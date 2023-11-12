Secret One Day Trading Volume Tops $9,288.22 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 12th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $9.50 million and approximately $9,288.22 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00148019 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00041366 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00025248 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008084 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002724 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000183 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00328068 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $8,243.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

