Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Cuts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,591,000 after buying an additional 934,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after buying an additional 758,127 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 2.3 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $232.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.41.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

