Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group makes up about 1.3% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Trading Up 1.5 %

CI opened at $293.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.98.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Cigna Group

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.