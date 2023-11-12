Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Increases Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Baxter International comprises approximately 1.7% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $7,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter worth $201,000. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,481,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,517,000 after purchasing an additional 284,591 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Baxter International by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 838,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,188,000 after purchasing an additional 69,105 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 161,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $32.82 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

