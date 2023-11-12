Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Boosts Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for about 2.0% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 29.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 17,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $866,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,346 shares of company stock valued at $23,387,448 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $51.56 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $40.95 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.25.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.