Andra AP fonden Has $8.82 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned 0.06% of Northern Trust worth $8,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 91.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,184.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael O’grady bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 26,356 shares of company stock worth $1,711,872 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.23 and its 200-day moving average is $73.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Northern Trust’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.93%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTRS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.55.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

