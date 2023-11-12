Jacobi Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,804,000 after buying an additional 276,958 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,224,000 after buying an additional 2,367,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,996,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $442,408,000 after buying an additional 195,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,536,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,436,000 after buying an additional 60,213 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $90.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.37%.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,828.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,888 shares of company stock worth $7,652,614 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. BNP Paribas lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

