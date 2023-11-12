Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,439 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 81,862.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 197,270,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,394,000 after acquiring an additional 197,029,871 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,495,000 after buying an additional 10,530,730 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,926,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,318,000 after buying an additional 148,536 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after buying an additional 271,137 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,782,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,487,000 after buying an additional 200,804 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $76.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.41. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $68.82 and a 52-week high of $81.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.4426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

