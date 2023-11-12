Archer Investment Corp Boosts Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $157.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.27 and a fifty-two week high of $161.17.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

