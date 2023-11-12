Jacobi Capital Management LLC Invests $210,000 in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Williams Companies by 45.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $34.88 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $36.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.27%.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

