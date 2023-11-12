Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 678 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $109.18 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.77 and a 200-day moving average of $111.39.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Global Payments news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.85.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

