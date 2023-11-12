Archer Investment Corp Has $44,000 Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.6% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $92.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 322.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

